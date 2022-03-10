Left Menu

China's cyberspace regulator says internet clean up campaign sees positive results

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
China's cyberspace regulator said on Thursday its campaign to "clean up" the country's cyberspace had achieved positive results, and that "online chaos" on the country's internet platforms had been effectively curbed.

The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement that it had made those comments during a meeting it held with representatives from platforms including Sina Weibo, Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group, Baidu , Kuaishou, Meituan and Zhihu.

