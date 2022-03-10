Govt working on fast-tracking drone adoption in farm sector: Official

Three concerned departments of the government are working jointly to fast track drone adoption in the farm sector, according to a senior official of the Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine and Storage (DPPQS) Ravi Prakash.

The Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee (CIB&RC) under the DPPQS has received applications from eight crop protection companies seeking permission for conducting trials of drones, he said.

Discussing the issue virtually at an industry roundtable organised by CropLife India and non-profit body ThinkAg, Prakash said drones are affordable for farmers and help in superior produce.

''The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the agriculture ministry and CIB&RC are working jointly to fast track applications and adoption of drones in the agriculture sector, including crop health monitoring and spraying of soil nutrients,'' Prakash having said at the roundtable discussion, according to a statement.

Industry body CropLife India CEO Asitava Sen said the policy framework on drones is in place and it is the perfect time to promote drones in the farm sector.

''We should look into how all stakeholders can work together to help develop a conducive ecosystem for drone applications in agriculture and specifically agrochemical spraying,'' he said.

National Institute of Plant Health Management (NIPHM) Joint Director – Plant Health Engineering, Vidhu Kampurath P said, ''NIPHM has developed a ten-day integrated training module for both flight and spraying for drone pilots and operators, which is awaiting DGCA clearance.'' This will help a drone pilot getting a license for drone flying valid for 10 years. This training is both mandatory and essential to ensure optimal and proper handling of drones, he said, adding the institute is also planning to tie up with other central and state agriculture universities and institutes for a pan-India roll out.

According to Drone Federation of India President Smit Shah, ''the ban on import of finished drones is a welcome step as it will help the domestic drone manufacturing industry to grow. The essential components of drones including engines and batteries still can be imported without restrictions for local manufacturing.'' Bayer CropScience Grower Digital Connect Lead Dinesh Sharma said the introduction of drones for spraying agrochemicals in the country will help address the manpower shortage in the agriculture sector especially during the peak crop seasons.

''However, the nation needs skilled operators and service providers for the drones and large scale demonstrations are needed for awareness and adoption of this technology,'' he said, adding that spraying by drones will be a seasonal business and given small land holdings in the country, entrepreneurs' interest needs to be protected.

Mahindra & Mahindra Head- Precision Farming, Ashish Jangale said his company is engaged in Farming-as-a-Service through Krishi Centres and is working on series of multi-crop multi-season trials to develop drone and chemical protocols for agrochemical spraying, enhancing battery life and maintenance of drones.

The results will be published as an SOP for entrepreneurs, custom hiring centres, FPOs and other partners, he said.

Syngenta Foundation India Executive Director Baskar S Reddy said the drone training and maintenance should be focused on rural youth as it will help in generating employment and help sustainability of drone entrepreneurship.

''The subsidy disbursement mechanism should be streamlined so that small entrepreneurs can have access to simple and single-window application and clearance,'' he said.

Baraula Farmer Producer Co Ltd Director Shailendra Singh said Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) can be an aggregator for all stakeholders in the drone-spraying ecosystem.

IoTechWorld Avigation Co-Founder and CEO Deepak Bhardwaj said his company tested Agribot in 10 states in almost all the crops and the results are better compared to conventional methods.

''We are mentoring entrepreneurs, and with working with FPOs, to build a service model for drone spraying. Drone spray demonstrations are being done to enhance awareness about this technology,'' he said.

