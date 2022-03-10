Left Menu

Walmart Global Tech partners with IIT Madras for CSR projects, research

Walmart Global Tech WGT on Thursday said it is partnering with Indian Institute of Technology Madras IIT-M to provide its associates with continuing education and collaborate on projects pertaining to corporate social responsibility CSR for its India operations.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 17:11 IST
IIT Madras Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Walmart Global Tech (WGT) on Thursday said it is partnering with Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) to provide its associates with continuing education and collaborate on projects pertaining to corporate social responsibility (CSR) for its India operations. Through this corporate partnership, IIT-M students and WGT associates will jointly work on research projects, facilitated by the Centre for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (IC&SR) at IIT-M, according to a statement.

''WGT develops and manages the foundational technologies on which our customer experiences around the world are built. We are a human-led, tech-empowered company, and our talented associates in India are critical to driving Walmart's global businesses and leading the next retail disruption. ''Our association with IIT-M will help us further empower our teams, collaborate on digital innovation, and strengthen the education ecosystem in India,'' Walmart Inc Global CTO and CDO Suresh Kumar said. Along with the collaboration on CSR projects, grants will also be provided to IIT-M to support faculty research and students through scholarships and fellowships.

