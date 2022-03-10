Left Menu

Etisalat Misr selects Ericsson for BSS evolution and modernization

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 18:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Ericsson has signed a BSS transformation agreement with Etisalat Misr to evolve and modernize the latter's Business Support Systems (BSS) in Egypt.

The BSS transformation will offer a myriad of features that will align Etisalat Misr's digital transformation program with Egypt Vision, Ericsson said in a statement on Thursday.

The partnership will equip Etisalat Misr with a range of upgraded capabilities across all its business operations in the customer, product, and service management domains and for customers, enterprises, partners, network technologies and events. Ericsson BSS will enable the Egyptian operator to spur innovation and enhance customer satisfaction with more flexibility.

"Today's partnership with Etisalat Misr underscores our joint role in this transformation. The BSS transformation agreement is a testament to the common vision we share with Etisalat Misr and we are excited to work jointly towards its realization," said Ekow Nelson, Vice President at Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

The transformation will also upgrade and modernize Etisalat Misr's BSS platform to support data and Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) traffic growth, 5G readiness and Internet of Things (IoT) across Egypt.

Commenting on this partnership, Hazem Metwally, Chief Executive Officer at Etisalat Misr, said, "It is a pleasure to have Ericsson as our partner that understands our vision and ambitions to evolve and transform our business. We are looking forward to the outcomes of this partnership that will be brought, especially with evolving our BSS, Digital transformation, latest network technology readiness, Fintech and IoT."

Ericsson BSS allows operators to monetize on improved customer experience and support business models for current or future innovations. Backed by analytics-driven, real-time service and experience control, the portfolio is designed to support a low-risk but effective step-by-step evolution to the Digital world that is being built with 5G and IoT.

