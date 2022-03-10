Left Menu

Goldman Sachs to exit Russia

In its annual filing earlier, the bank had disclosed a credit exposure to Russia of $650 million. Bank of International Settlements data shows that U.S. bank exposure to Russia totals $14.7 billion.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:37 IST
Goldman Sachs to exit Russia
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@GoldmanSachs)
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Thursday it was closing its operations in Russia, becoming the first major Wall Street bank to exit the country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Goldman Sachs is winding down its business in Russia in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements," the bank said in an emailed statement. In its annual filing earlier, the bank had disclosed a credit exposure to Russia of $650 million.

Bank of International Settlements data shows that U.S. bank exposure to Russia totals $14.7 billion. Operating in Moscow is increasingly difficult for Western financial institutions amid international sanctions against Russia.

Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday it was operating its Russian consumer business on a more limited basis while sticking with its previous plans to divest the franchise. Other U.S. banks operating in Russia include JPMorgan , which declined to comment on what its plans were.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022