OnePlus 9RT update improves proximity sensor's performance

The OnePlus 9RT is receiving a new update - OxygenOS 11_A.06 - that optimizes the performance of the proximity sensor to improve the calling experience on the phone and also brings system stability improvements.

The update is incremental in nature, which means a limited number of users will receive it today. You can check for the update manually by navigating to the device Settings > System > System Updates.

Below is the complete update changelog (via):

System

[Optimized] the proximity sensor performance to improve the calling experience

[Improved] system stability

OnePlus 9RT: Specifications

The OnePlus 9RT comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of built-in UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 9RT houses a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 123-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The OnePlus 9RT packs a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast-charging support that accelerated the battery from 0-100% in just 29 minutes. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication.