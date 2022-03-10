Sony Xperia Ace III renders reveal design

Left Menu

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 10-03-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 22:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Sony Xperia Ace, a series of small phones exclusive to Japan, first came in 2019, followed by the Ace II in 2021, and now there is a third version incoming. As per GSM Arena, new leaks reveal that the phone has a 5.5" display and measures 139.7 x 68.7 x 9.1 mm.

For comparison, an Xperia 10 III (6.0" display, different aspect ratio) measures 154 x 68 x 8.3 mm, while the iPhone 13 mini is 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7 mm. So, not the smallest phone around, but smaller than most Androids available on the market. Also, there is a 3.5 mm headphone jack on top. The card slot is on the left. The fingerprint reader is on the other side.

The remaining specs are less clear. The single-camera on the back is said to have a 13 MP sensor. The Sony Xperia Ace III is expected to launch in June, but Sony hasn't confirmed anything yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

