Left Menu

FACTBOX-U.S. banks in Russia by the numbers

U.S. bank exposure totals $14.7 billion, according to Bank of International Settlements data. For a story about the U.S. banks investment banking businesses in Russia: For an explainer about how much global banks are exposed to Russia: Here are some quick facts about the U.S. banks in Russia: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPMorgan has about 160 staff in Moscow.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2022 04:16 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 04:16 IST
FACTBOX-U.S. banks in Russia by the numbers

Major U.S. banks have started announcing plans to wind down operations in Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine and retaliatory sanctions. On Thursday, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co said they were unwinding their Russian businesses.

On Wednesday, Citigroup Inc said it was operating its Russian consumer business on a more limited basis while sticking with its previous plans to divest the franchise. U.S. bank exposure totals $14.7 billion, according to Bank of International Settlements data.

For a story about the U.S. banks investment banking businesses in Russia: For an explainer about how much global banks are exposed to Russia:

Here are some quick facts about the U.S. banks in Russia: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

JPMorgan has about 160 staff in Moscow. JPMorgan generated the second-biggest investment fees in Russia in 2021 with $32.8 million, according to Refinitiv data.

The bank did not list Russia in the top 20 countries where it had the most exposure in its most recent filings. GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Goldman Sachs had around 80 staff in Moscow while about half those have moved or are moving to Dubai, three sources familiar with the matter said. Goldman Sachs generated the seventh-biggest investment fees in 2021, generating $19.5 million.

Goldman Sachs reported $293 million in net exposure to Russia, as well as a total of $414 million of market exposure as of December 2021. CITIGROUP

Citi has not disclosed staff numbers in Russia. It operates a retail bank in the country. Citi said last week its total exposure to Russia amounted to nearly $10 billion and it was working to bring it down.

That comprises third-party exposures worth $8.2 billion, including $1.0 billion in cash at the Bank of Russia and other financial institutions and $1.8 billion of reverse repos. Citi also has $1.6 billion of exposures to additional Russian counterparties outside of its Russian subsidiary. Citigroup generated the fifth biggest investment fees in 2021 with $22.8 million.

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley has not disclosed staff numbers in Russia or exposure.

Morgan Stanley generated the fourth-biggest investment fees, generating $27.3 million. (Compiled by Megan Davies; Editing by Stephen Coates)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Warne's body due to be flown back to Australia and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Paralympics-Ukraine athletes appeal for peace with banner at Beijing Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022