China premier says not easy to achieve a GDP growth goal of around 5.5% this year
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-03-2022 08:20 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 08:20 IST
- Country:
- China
China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday it was not an easy thing to achieve a gross domestic product (GDP) growth goal of around 5.5% in 2022 for an economy as big as China's.
This year, China has encountered a new downtrend, but the macroeconomic policies would help achieve the sustainability of China's economy, said Li at a press conference after the close of the country's annual meeting of parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Li Keqiang
- China
Advertisement