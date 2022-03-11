Premier Li offers China's help for ''grave'' Ukraine situation
Chinas premier on Friday called the situation in Ukraine grave and offered Beijings help in playing a positive role for peace while continuing to refuse to criticise Russia.Li Keqiang told reporters at an annual news conference that we support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis. The pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control, Li said.
- Country:
- China
China's premier on Friday called the situation in Ukraine “grave” and offered Beijing's help in playing a “positive role” for peace while continuing to refuse to criticise Russia.
Li Keqiang told reporters at an annual news conference that “we support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis.” “The pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control,'' Li said. China has largely sided with Russia in the conflict, which it has refused to refer to as a war or invasion. The US accuses Beijing of helping spread false news and disinformation coming out of Moscow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
With war drawing closer, rebels ask Russia for military help
EU imposes sanctions on Russian ministers of defense, economy
POLL-Broad majority of Americans support Russia sanctions - poll
China starts building 33 GW of coal power in 2021, most since 2016 -research
WRAPUP 9-U.S. says Russia on brink of Ukraine attack after separatist plea for help