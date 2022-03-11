Left Menu

Premier Li offers China's help for ''grave'' Ukraine situation

Chinas premier on Friday called the situation in Ukraine grave and offered Beijings help in playing a positive role for peace while continuing to refuse to criticise Russia.Li Keqiang told reporters at an annual news conference that we support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis. The pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control, Li said.

China's premier on Friday called the situation in Ukraine “grave” and offered Beijing's help in playing a “positive role” for peace while continuing to refuse to criticise Russia.

Li Keqiang told reporters at an annual news conference that “we support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis.” “The pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control,'' Li said. China has largely sided with Russia in the conflict, which it has refused to refer to as a war or invasion. The US accuses Beijing of helping spread false news and disinformation coming out of Moscow.

