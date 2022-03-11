Left Menu

China would like to create over 13 mln new urban jobs in 2022- premier

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-03-2022 08:54 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 08:54 IST
China would like to create over 13 mln new urban jobs in 2022- premier
  • Country:
  • China

China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday that preferably the country would create over 13 million new urban jobs this year, which is more than its target.

Fiscal and monetary policies this year will support employment, Li said at a press conference after the close of the China's annual parliament meeting.

The government has set a target to create at least 11 million urban jobs this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Warne's body due to be flown back to Australia and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022