Google apps on iPhones and iPads updated with new features

For iPad users, this update adds a new XL widget for Google Drive that gives you easier access to your important files. The widget will also feature more shortcuts to help you quickly get to your Priority files and Shared drives. This feature will roll out next week.

Updated: 11-03-2022 09:04 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 09:04 IST
Image Credit: Google

Google apps on iPhones and iPads are being updated with new features like widgets for easy access to your favourite apps, the company announced on Thursday.

With this update, the new Google Translate widget makes it easier to access the app's most popular features - such as taking a photo to translate text, using conversation mode to chat in two languages and translating copied text - with a single tap. In addition, you can easily brush up on your language skills with the widget on your home screen.

Additionally, you can personalize your iPad Home Screen by adding more or less Google Drive features depending on what's most useful to you.

Lastly, the Gmail and Chat apps will be updated later this month to make it easier to see who's messaged you. With this update, the sender's profile photo will appear in your chat notification and it will also give you more control over which notifications break through Focus on your iPhone or iPad. All you need to do is choose the contacts you want notifications from when Focus is on.

