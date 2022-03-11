China has faced 'continuous' cyber attacks from the United States -Xinhua

China has since February faced continuous cyber attacks in which overseas actors took control of computers in the country to target Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, and most of these attacks originated in the United States, state news agency Xinhua said.

Xinhua cited the National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Center of China, a cybersecurity technical centre that leads efforts to prevent and detect cybersecurity threats to the country.

