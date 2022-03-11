Left Menu

Disney to pause all businesses in Russia after halting theatrical releases in the country

Nearly a week after Disney paused the release of its new movies in Russia, the company has now announced that it is "taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 11:07 IST
Disney to pause all businesses in Russia after halting theatrical releases in the country
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Nearly a week after Disney paused the release of its new movies in Russia, the company has now announced that it is "taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia". As per Variety, the Walt Disney Company is working to halt all of its businesses in Russia following the country's "unprovoked invasion of Ukraine," a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Disney has many linear channels and consumer product brands across Russia, as well as a cruise port located in St. Petersburg. Talking about the company's decision to suspend all of its businesses and services in the country, the Disney spokesperson said, "Given the unrelenting assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis, we are taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia. This includes content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels."

The spokesperson added, "Some of those business activities we can and will pause immediately. Others -- such as linear channels and some content and product licensing -- will take time given contractual complexities." While the businesses are being paused given the current situation, the staff based in Russia will continue to be employed.

"Even as we pause these businesses, we remain committed to our dedicated colleagues in Russia, who will remain employed. And we continue to work with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other much-needed assistance to refugees," Disney's statement read. This move comes after the entertainment and media conglomerate on March 1 announced its plans to halt the release of new movies in Russia.

Russia has faced economic blowback to its decision to wage war on Ukraine. In response to the country's invasion, several entertainment companies including Amazon, Netflix and WarnerMedia, Sony Music have decided to pause or entirely withdraw business in Russia, while all of the major studios including Paramount Pictures have announced they will stop premiering their films in the country. Outside of Hollywood, companies like Microsoft, Apple and Dell have suspended sales in Russia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Warne's body due to be flown back to Australia and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022