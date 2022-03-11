GlobalLogic in Association with Hack2skill Promotes Technology Innovation in Western Region with '30Hacks' Hackathon

Interested Coders can Register Through 15 March 2022 | 06 PM New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India GlobalLogic, a leader in Digital Product Engineering, in association with Hack2skill is organizing the 16th edition of their Hackathon – ‘30Hacks’ in India. 30Hacks is GlobalLogic’s flagship innovation platform that provides talented coding community with an opportunity to showcase transformative ideas, unleash technology’s true potential, and derive tangible results for businesses. The theme this year, ‘Digiverse’ will explore the vast potential of the unexplored universe of digital technologies.

Western region of the country is a talent powerhouse and GlobalLogic is looking forward to participation from talent who have the zeal to churn out the best of the tech world. An ecosystem of thousands across various companies, startups, and academia will compete in a non-stop 30-hour virtual hackathon, with major focus on 5 tracks – Automotive, Healthcare, Telecom, Financial Services, and Industrial solutions. Winners are entitled to win cash prizes worth INR 5 Lakhs and the last date for nomination stands on 15th March 2022 at 6 PM.

GlobalLogic has always believed in technology being the driving force of innovation to create a better, connected, and sustainable tomorrow. The current edition of 30Hacks is a continuation of GlobalLogic’s initiative to build a technology powered ecosystem that promotes innovation and disrupts industries. With the aspiration of turning the western region of the country into the epicenter of the digital renaissance, #30Hacks West will provide a holistic experience by hosting celebrity performances and comedy nights as a part of the hackathon. Over the years, 30Hacks has seen bleeding edge technology and solutions that made it to customer product roadmaps or have been ecosystem enablers.

Registrations for 30Hacks ‘Digiverse: Unleash Potential’ is open from 22 February 2022 to 15 March 2022. Interested and eligible participants can register and complete the process of idea submissions till the end date on the prescribed link – https://hack2skill.com/hack/globallogic30hacks.

About GlobalLogic GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital product engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise – we help our clients imagine what’s possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow’s digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company.

About Hack2skill A quintessential learning and upskilling platform, Hack2skill (www.hack2skill.com) is India’s largest and fastest-growing community of technology innovators, including startups, working professionals, freelancers, and student innovators.

At Hack2skill, we aim to bridge the gap and strengthen the pipeline between theoretical and practical knowledge by means of experiential learning that includes hackathons, bootcamps, workshops, and multiple internships and job opportunities.

