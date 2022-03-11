Left Menu

Google, Meta face EU probe into possible competition breach

The European Commission, the EUs executive arm, said the deal may be part of an effort to exclude ad tech services that compete with Googles Open Bidding programme which would harm publishers and consumers.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 11-03-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 14:56 IST
Google, Meta face EU probe into possible competition breach
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union threatened to crack down on an agreement between Google and Facebook parent Meta for online display advertising services, saying Friday that the deal may breach the bloc's rules on fair competition.

The EU's competition watchdog opened a probe into a 2018 pact involving the participation of Meta's "Audience Network" in Google's "Open Bidding" programme. The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said the deal may be part of an effort to exclude ad tech services that compete with Google's Open Bidding programme — which would harm publishers and consumers. "If confirmed by our investigation, this would restrict and distort competition in the already concentrated ad tech market, to the detriment of rival ad serving technologies, publishers and ultimately consumers," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement Friday. The United Kingdom has launched its own inquiry into the agreement between Google and Meta. The European Commission said it has been in contact with the UK competition authority and "intends to closely cooperate on this investigation following the applicable rules and procedures.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022