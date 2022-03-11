'Call of Duty: Warzone' coming to mobile devices soon
As smartphones and tablets have become the primary gaming devices for many people, Activision Blizzard has decided to bring its hit battle royale shooter 'Call of Duty
As smartphones and tablets have become the primary gaming devices for many people, Activision Blizzard has decided to bring its hit battle royale shooter 'Call of Duty: Warzone' to mobiles. As per The Verge, the mobile version will be a "large-scale, battle royale experience" that's built "natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come."
"We are creating an all-new, AAA mobile experience that will bring the thrilling, fluid and large-scale action of Call of Duty: Warzone to players on the go," Activision said in a post on its website. "From production roles to engineering, design, art, marketing, and more, we're looking for game-makers, passionate fans, and genuinely awesome people to join our diverse team, inspired to deliver the next world-class mobile gaming experience to fans," the brand added.
Reportedly, 'Call of Duty: Warzone' is also set to get a new iteration on consoles and PC. (ANI)
