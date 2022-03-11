Kremlin says Meta would have to cease work in Russia if Reuters report is true

Russia will end the activities of Meta Platforms if a Reuters report that it will allow users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers is true, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"We don't want to believe the Reuters report - it is just too difficult to believe," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We hope it is not true because if it is true then it will mean that there will have to be the most decisive measures to end the activities of this company," he said.