Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 17:03 IST
New update lands on Asus ROG Phone 5: What's new?
Image Credit: Asus

The Asus ROG Phone 5 is receiving a minor update that brings optimizations for system performance and audio parameters. The update, version 18.0840.2201.229, doesn't contain any new features or bug fixes.

Below is the complete update changelog shared by the company on the Asus ZenTalk forums:

Changelog

  • Optimized system performance
  • Optimized audio parameters

The update is rolling out in batches and may take some days for you to receive it. You can also check for the update manually by heading to your phone's Settings > System > System Updates.

Asus ROG Phone 5: Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 5 features a 6.78-inch 144Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 300Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 5G chipset.

The handset packs a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology. For photography, you get a 64MP primary camera, assisted by a 13MP ultrawide and 5MP macro camera.

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

