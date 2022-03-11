Malaysia to announce cabinet decision on 5G on Wednesday - minister

Malaysia's government will announce its decision on whether to go ahead with its plan for a single state-run 5G network next week, the communications minister told Reuters on Friday. The cabinet was due to discuss the plan on Friday, following concerns from telecommunications companies over pricing and other issues.

Minister Annuar Musa told Reuters in a text message he would hold a news conference to announce the decision on Wednesday. He declined to elaborate on the details presented to the cabinet, as discussions were private.

Mobile carriers have recommended the government allow a second 5G provider, sources told Reuters in December, following an impasse between operators and Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the state agency tasked with deploying 5G. Carriers are worried the plan would result in a nationalised monopoly more costly than deploying 5G on their own, though DNB has said it will charge operators less to access its 5G network than the cost they incurred for 4G.

