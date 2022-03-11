Left Menu

Malaysia to announce cabinet decision on 5G on Wednesday - minister

Malaysia's government will announce its decision on whether to go ahead with its plan for a single state-run 5G network next week, the communications minister told Reuters on Friday. The cabinet was due to discuss the plan on Friday, following concerns from telecommunications companies over pricing and other issues. Minister Annuar Musa told Reuters in a text message he would hold a news conference to announce the decision on Wednesday.

Reuters | Kualalumpur | Updated: 11-03-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 17:07 IST
Malaysia to announce cabinet decision on 5G on Wednesday - minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia's government will announce its decision on whether to go ahead with its plan for a single state-run 5G network next week, the communications minister told Reuters on Friday. The cabinet was due to discuss the plan on Friday, following concerns from telecommunications companies over pricing and other issues.

Minister Annuar Musa told Reuters in a text message he would hold a news conference to announce the decision on Wednesday. He declined to elaborate on the details presented to the cabinet, as discussions were private.

Mobile carriers have recommended the government allow a second 5G provider, sources told Reuters in December, following an impasse between operators and Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the state agency tasked with deploying 5G. Carriers are worried the plan would result in a nationalised monopoly more costly than deploying 5G on their own, though DNB has said it will charge operators less to access its 5G network than the cost they incurred for 4G.

Also Read: Thai and Malaysia leaders discuss insurgency, Myanmar crisis

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022