Russian prosecutors ask court to name Meta as "extremist organisation" - Interfax

Reuters reported on Thursday that Meta would allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine .

Prosecutors have asked a Russian court to designate Facebook's parent organisation Meta Platforms as an "extremist organisation," Interfax reported on Friday. The state prosecutor also asked Russia's communications watchdog to restrict access to Meta's Instagram social networking service.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Meta would allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine . Another Russian news agency, TASS, reported that Russian investigators had opened a case about Meta's actions.

