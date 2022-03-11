US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher at end of choppy week on Ukraine talks hope
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were "certain positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine, at the end of a week roiled by geopolitical tensions and inflation angst.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105.65 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 33,279.72.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 19.98 points, or 0.47%, at 4,279.50, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 99.81 points, or 0.76%, to 13,229.77 at the opening bell.
