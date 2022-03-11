Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher at end of choppy week on Ukraine talks hope

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher at end of choppy week on Ukraine talks hope
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were "certain positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine, at the end of a week roiled by geopolitical tensions and inflation angst.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105.65 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 33,279.72.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 19.98 points, or 0.47%, at 4,279.50, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 99.81 points, or 0.76%, to 13,229.77 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022