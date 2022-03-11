U.S. to ban imported Russian alcohol, seafood -source
The United States will ban imports of Russian alcohol and seafood, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday, in another action to impose costs on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. President Biden will announce the ban as part of his scheduled 10:15 a.m. (1515 GMT) remarks at the White House announcing new actions targeting Russia, the source said.
