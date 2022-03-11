Russian regulator cracks down on Instagram
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's communications and media regulator says it's restricting national access to Instagram because the platform is spreading “calls to commit violent acts against Russian citizens, including military personnel.” The regulator, called Roskomnadzor, took the step Friday as Russia presses ahead with its invasion of Ukraine.
Earlier on Friday, Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, said in a statement tweeted by its spokesman Andy Stone that it had “made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules on violent speech, such as death to the Russian invaders'.” The statement stressed that the company “still won't allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians.”
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- Andy Stone
- Meta
- Ukraine
- Roskomnadzor
ALSO READ
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Admin of a WhatsApp group cannot be held liable for objectionable post by group member, says Kerala HC
Oil tops $100, gas, grains, metals spike as Russia invades Ukraine
Launching Infosys Metaverse Foundry: Service to Accelerate Enterprises' Ability to Evolve and Execute Strategies for Virtual-Physical Interconnections
Aqar Chain Launches NFT Marketplace for it's MetaVerse AqarLand