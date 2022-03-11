Telegram update brings new attachment menu, download manager and more

Telegram is getting new features like a download manager, a redesigned attachment menu, the ability to broadcast from streaming tools and more with the latest update that is rolling out to the instant messaging app starting today.

With today's update, a new icon will now appear in the search bar that will let you view and manage downloads - pause and resume all of them or individual items, and select one to increase its priority or view it in chat.

Secondly, the attachment menu on iOS has been fully redesigned to catch up with the Android app. You will now see a new navigation bar and the Files tab now shows recently sent files and lets you search for them by name. Additionally, the new navigation bar gives quick access to photos, files, location sharing and more.

This update brings semi-transparent panels and headers in Night Mode for Android users. This semi-transparent interface is already available in iOS.

Next up, the login flow has been redesigned with smooth new animations on Android and macOS.

With this update, you can share a direct t.me link to your phone number that instantly opens a chat with you. The link works if your privacy settings let others find you by your phone number.

Further, the March update allows you to broadcast from streaming tools like OBS Studio and XSplit Broadcaster. All you need to do is start a new Video Chat in your group or a new Live Stream in your channel > tap the 'Start With' button > enter the information found there into your streaming tool.

Lastly, the web previews of t.me links now have a new look with chat backgrounds and design elements.