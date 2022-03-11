Left Menu

Telegram update brings new attachment menu, download manager and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 21:41 IST
Telegram update brings new attachment menu, download manager and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Telegram is getting new features like a download manager, a redesigned attachment menu, the ability to broadcast from streaming tools and more with the latest update that is rolling out to the instant messaging app starting today.

With today's update, a new icon will now appear in the search bar that will let you view and manage downloads - pause and resume all of them or individual items, and select one to increase its priority or view it in chat.

Secondly, the attachment menu on iOS has been fully redesigned to catch up with the Android app. You will now see a new navigation bar and the Files tab now shows recently sent files and lets you search for them by name. Additionally, the new navigation bar gives quick access to photos, files, location sharing and more.

This update brings semi-transparent panels and headers in Night Mode for Android users. This semi-transparent interface is already available in iOS.

Next up, the login flow has been redesigned with smooth new animations on Android and macOS.

With this update, you can share a direct t.me link to your phone number that instantly opens a chat with you. The link works if your privacy settings let others find you by your phone number.

Further, the March update allows you to broadcast from streaming tools like OBS Studio and XSplit Broadcaster. All you need to do is start a new Video Chat in your group or a new Live Stream in your channel > tap the 'Start With' button > enter the information found there into your streaming tool.

Lastly, the web previews of t.me links now have a new look with chat backgrounds and design elements.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022