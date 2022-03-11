Left Menu

India should have informed Pakistan immediately of inadvertent missile launch -Pakistan NSA

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:57 IST
Pakistan's National Security Adviser (NSA) said on Friday that it was "highly irresponsible" of India not to inform Pakistan immediately of the inadvertent launch of a missile that fell inside Pakistan.

"The real circumstances surrounding this incident must also be investigated to ascertain if this was an inadvertent launch or something more intentional," NSA Moeed Yusuf said on Twitter.

