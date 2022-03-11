Left Menu

Meta platforms' oversight board says context is important for content policies, enforcement

Updated: 11-03-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 23:42 IST
Meta Platforms Inc has briefed its Oversight Board on how the company is responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the board said in a tweet.

"A critical part of ensuring free expression and human rights online is to have content policies and enforcement that recognize the context in which speech is shared," said the board, which reviews Meta's approach to content moderation.

The statement follows Reuters reporting that Meta is making exceptions to its rules around violent speech to allow certain calls for harm to Russian soldiers and others when the context involves the Ukraine invasion.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

