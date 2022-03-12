Left Menu

Russia says sanctions could threaten space hub

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 12-03-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 14:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's space agency has sent NASA and other international partners a letter demanding an end to sanctions, saying they could threaten the International Space Station (ISS). In a tweet Saturday, the head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said the letter appealed to the space agencies of the United States, Canada and Europe to keep the space station operational. He illustrated the appeal with a map showing the flight path of the ISS — and a potential fall zone that straddles much of the world but barely touches upon Russia.

Four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one European astronaut are currently on the space station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

