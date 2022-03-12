Left Menu

Samsung may launch new Galaxy A series phones on March 17

A new official-looking teaser leak has revealed that Samsung is likely to hold a Galaxy A Event next week on March 17 to unveil the new Galaxy A series phone(s).

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 12-03-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 21:50 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
A new official-looking teaser leak has revealed that Samsung is likely to hold a Galaxy A Event next week on March 17 to unveil the new Galaxy A series phone(s). According to GSM Arena, the teaser does not mention the name of the upcoming smartphone(s), but it shows the alphabet 'A' in different styles, with one of them hinting at water resistance.

Last year, on the same date, Samsung introduced the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72. So, the Korean conglomerate is expected to unveil the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73 next Thursday. Currently, there is no word yet from Samsung about this upcoming Galaxy A Event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

