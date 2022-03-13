Left Menu

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube introduced the transcription feature on its desktop website some time ago.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 21:16 IST
YouTube introduced the transcription feature on its desktop website some time ago. As per GSM Arena, some users have reported that the new feature is being implemented in the native Android app. There's a dedicated "Show Transcript" button below the video's description. The transcript itself is quite similar to its desktop version, it's just adapted to the mobile's UI.

The feature has proved to be particularly useful in long videos. It helps you find a certain commend or extract your favourite quote by searching the automatically generated transcript of the video. Like most Google apps' updates, this one also seems to be server-sided. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

