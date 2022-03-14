India working on 6G technology, says Telecom Minister

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that India has started working on 6G technology to set the direction for the whole world. He was addressing the inaugural session of a seminar organized by the Telecom Disputes Settlement & Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) to commemorate the 25 years-long journey of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Act.

"4G technology stack has been developed by Indian brains in record 14 months with a fraction of costs compared to the other systems have been developed, he said. Further, the Minister highlighted the role of Indian institutions and scientists in the development of the 5-G core. Simultaneously we have started working on 6G technology so that we can take lead in 6 G and can set the direction for the whole world," he said.

He also highlighted the policies and initiatives that will decide the way forward for the government, which include:

Antyodaya and inclusive development - the first and foremost philosophy with which the government aims to narrow down the digital divide in the country.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat - the second dominant philosophy guiding the strategy and approach of the government.

The Minister also sought suggestions from members of bars associations, judiciary, industry, media etc. for making the telecommunications sector a sunrise sector.