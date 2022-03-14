Left Menu

Trainocate is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Splunk

This alliance with Splunk will provide training and certification to students and professionals, giving them the opportunity to showcase their data management and analysis skills with pinpoint precision.Splunk is a horizontal technology used for application management, security and compliance, as well as business and web analytics.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 13:13 IST
Trainocate is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Splunk
  • Country:
  • India

MUMBAI, BANGALORE and CHENNAI, India, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trainocate, a leading Learning & Development service provider is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Splunk® enterprise, the data platform leader for Security & Observability. This alliance with Splunk will provide training and certification to students and professionals, giving them the opportunity to showcase their data management and analysis skills with pinpoint precision.

Splunk is a horizontal technology used for application management, security and compliance, as well as business and web analytics. Splunk has also begun developing machine learning and data solutions for BizOps.

Trainocate believes, Splunk provides organizations with the data and analytics backbone to quickly detect, identify, respond and recover from disruptions and thrive in today's constantly changing business environment. Splunk's technology also helps keep an organization running with real-time monitoring and investigation of any data from any source, enabling it to troubleshoot and secure any environment, from on-prem to the cloud.

About Splunk The Splunk platform removes the barriers between data and action, empowering observability, IT and security teams to ensure their organizations are secure, resilient and innovative. Splunk certificate holders are exceptionally desirable to large organizations where data management is critical to making successful business decisions. Completing a Splunk Certification course is guaranteed to open doors to better paying and higher-ranking professional opportunities.

Who can learn Splunk? Splunk is ideal for students with a general knowledge of typical operations in using computer applications like storing and retrieving data, including IT professionals and IT infrastructure management professionals.

About Trainocate Founded in 1995 under the branding of Global Knowledge Asia, Trainocate is one of the most trusted training providers in Asia. The company specializes in training around vendor-specific technologies and certifications, high-end IT solutions, customized content as well as a robust portfolio of business and management skills. Trainocate has a global presence in India, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Philippines, Australia and USA.

Registered Office: TRINOCATE NETWORKS INDIA PVT LTD Royal Barter, 1st Floor, No 78/1, Residency Road, Bangalore 560025.

Email: india@trainocate.com Web: www.trainocate.com LinkedIn YouTube Facebook Twitter Instagram Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1765501/Trainocate_Splunk_Partnership.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
2
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022