iPhone 14 Pro model might be only variant to receive new A16 chip

The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max might be the only models in the line-up this year that will get to carry the new A16 chip.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 15:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max might be the only models in the line-up this year that will get to carry the new A16 chip. According to The Verge, the news was revealed by a reliable Apple analyst, who tweet indicated that the standard iPhone 14 and 14 Max will be left with the A15 chipset that comes in all models of the iPhone 13.

Further, the source also claimed that every iPhone 14 model will come with 6GB of RAM, with both higher-end devices featuring the upgraded LPDDR5 memory, while the less expensive versions retain the LPDDR 4X present in the iPhone 13. As per The Verge, in the past, Apple has given its more expensive models a processor with more cores or memory, but hasn't used two entirely different processors to draw a line between standard and premium since the release of the iPhone 5S and 5C in 2013. (ANI)

