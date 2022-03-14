NFT Expoverse to debut in Los Angeles on July 29-31, 2022

The first edition of NFT Expoverse will be hosted at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 29-31, 2022. This conference is expected to attract a lot of attention from the blockchain community.

NFT Expoverse is an educational 3-day event showcasing the inevitable mass-scale adoption of blockchain technology and how it will affect our world. Whether you are a business or an individual, you will learn about the next major advancement in our society and how you can apply it to your everyday lives today. Blockchain enthusiasts will have the opportunity to hear from multiple expert speakers, visit a host of exhibitors and review some of the most innovative and cutting-edge products in the blockchain industry.

Aiming to become the biggest blockchain-focused trade show event of the year, NFT Expoverse is securing partnerships with many of the best media platforms from multiple industries. These aren't only platforms that focus specifically on topics like blockchain but also those that inform about innovation, investments, and global technologies. One of the most recent partners is Devdiscourse, a platform that caters to development stakeholders. Devdiscourse joins NFT Expoverse as a media partner along with others like ICOHOLDER, Rush 49, NFT News Today, Financial IT, Dtlaweekly, and SmartMoneyMatch. And here is a link for the 10% off on tickets with code: DEVDISC.

NFT Expoverse is aimed to please the needs of a broad audience that includes entrepreneurs, artists, collectors, gamers, digital enthusiasts, curious newcomers, and even industry skeptics. The event has something for everyone, regardless of their level of knowledge or expertise. Some of the highlights to look forward to at NFT Expoverse include:

Exclusive NFT drops by game developers, artists, auction houses, fashion brands, musicians, sports teams, and digital metaverses, bringing all of them together.

Speakers & Educators providing tens of hours of valuable content, knowledge, seminars, and Q&A sessions.

Opportunities to network and make new acquaintances and discuss projects face to face.

Special appearances from celebrity guests and industry leaders.

The conference will also host hundreds of exhibitor blockchain enterprises, showcasing thousands of products, services, and platforms at the event. With a surging number of blockchain products gaining mainstream attraction, attendees will be presented with the unique opportunity to see and try out some of the most innovative ones that are yet to hit the market, all within a single venue.

To find out more about one of the nation's most significant blockchain events, including how to attend, visit https://nftexpoverse.com.

