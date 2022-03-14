Left Menu

Instagram to now let livestreamers add moderators

Photo and video sharing social media platform Instagram has announced that it will finally be allowing Live creators to appoint moderators during their streams.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 15:38 IST
Instagram to now let livestreamers add moderators
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Photo and video sharing social media platform Instagram has announced that it will finally be allowing Live creators to appoint moderators during their streams. According to The Verge, Mods will have the ability to report comments, remove viewers from the stream, as well as turn off comments for a specific viewer.

Instagram has noted that creators can assign a moderator by tapping the three dots in the comment bar during a Live. From there, they can choose a moderator from a list of suggested accounts or use the search bar to search for a specific account. As per The Verge, Live has been around since 2016, and with that in mind, it comes as a bit of shock that Instagram has only just now started supporting moderators for its streams.

Moderation has become a much-needed staple on other live streaming platforms, like Twitch and YouTube, where comments can quickly get ugly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022