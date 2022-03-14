Illumina, Trivitron join hands to accelerate disease detection,diagnosis

Left Menu

Illumina Singapore and Trivitron Healthcare have joined hands to develop and expand the use of next-generation sequencing NGS-based in-vitro diagnostic tests IVD in India, a release said on Monday.Over the next three years, Illumina Singapore a subsidiary of Illumina Inc and Trivitron intend to develop and distribute a suite of standardized, commercial IVD assays to deliver an effective and non-invasive way of diagnosing cancers, determining infectious pathogens, and identifying prenatal diseases, the companies said in a statement.The assays will be cost- effective, easy to use, and have high throughput capabilities, it added.

Illumina Singapore and Trivitron Healthcare have joined hands to develop and expand the use of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based in-vitro diagnostic tests (IVD) in India, a release said on Monday.

Over the next three years, Illumina Singapore (a subsidiary of Illumina Inc) and Trivitron intend to develop and distribute a suite of standardized, commercial IVD assays to deliver an effective and non-invasive way of diagnosing cancers, determining infectious pathogens, and identifying prenatal diseases, the companies said in a statement.

The assays will be cost- effective, easy to use, and have high throughput capabilities, it added.

“Illumina believes in democratising access to sequencing. There is a vital need to make genomic technology and precision medicine available to all,'' Gretchen Weightman, Head of Global Commercial Strategy and General Manager of Asia Pacific and Japan at Illumina said.

Trivitron Healthcare Chairman & Managing Director GSK Velu said the partnership with Illumina would enable the company to develop creative, adaptable, and scalable solutions to address the demands of Indian patients.

''With this partnership, Trivitron will build improved NGS-based diagnostic tests across a variety of disease categories on Illumina’s sequencing technology as part of this collaboration. The improved and locally-designed diagnostic tests will be manufactured and marketed with the Illumina by Trivitron following regulatory approvals,'' he added.

In numerous neurological and rare disorders, where clinical characteristics can be confusing, NGS-based approaches have demonstrated considerable increases in disease detection rates over other approaches.

