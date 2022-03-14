Pfizer to maintain drug supply to Russia
U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Monday it would maintain humanitarian supply of medicines to Russia and would donate all profits from its Russian unit to causes that provide direct support to the people of Ukraine.
