Cricket-India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs to win series 2-0

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 17:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)

India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second test to wrap up the day-night match in Bengaluru on day three and win the two-test series 2-0 on Monday.

Chasing 447 for victory, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 208 with skipper Dimuth Karunaratne top scoring with 107 while Kusal Mendis added 54. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 4-55 while Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up five wickets in the first innings, took three wickets.

India won the first test in Mohali by an innings and 222 runs.

