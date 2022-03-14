Left Menu

Samsung Blue Fest: Get up to 25% instant discounts and 20% cashback and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 18:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Samsung
Samsung India today announced Blue Fest offers on its premium range of smart TVs, Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, Refrigerators and Dishwashers.

Consumers can avail up to 25% instant discounts, up to 20% additional cashback, and easy EMIs with zero down payment on their purchases from March 12 till April 30, 2022.

Personalised living spaces that reflect consumer's individual style, seamless experiences and energy efficiency have become key consideration factors of modern consumers while buying televisions, air conditioners and digital appliances, as they spend more time at home. To give an exciting opportunity to upgrade their homes this summer season, we have announced 'Blue Fest' offers to delight our consumers.

Mohandeep Singh, Head of Sales, Marketing and Operations, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Blue Fest 2022 offers

Samsung Neo QLED, QLED & Crystal 4K UHD TVs

  • up to 25% instant discount
  • up to 20% additional cashback
  • easy finance options with zero down payment option

Samsung WindFree ACs

  • cashback of up to 20%
  • easy EMIs starting as low as Rs 990
  • 5-year comprehensive warranty

IntensiveWash range of Dishwashers

  • price starting as low as Rs 42,990
  • cashback up to 20%
  • easy EMIs options with zero down payment

AI EcoBubble front load washing machines

  • price of Rs 29,900 with an additional cashback of up to 20%
  • easy finance offers such as zero down payment
  • EMI starting as low as Rs 990

Top load washing machines

  • price starting from Rs 15,200 with a 12-year motor warranty
  • up to 15% additional cashback
  • options of EMI as low as Rs 990 and zero down payment

Refrigerators

Convertible French Door

  • special price of Rs 78,000 with an additional cashback of up to 20%
  • easy finance offers such as zero down payment
  • EMI starting as low as Rs 990

Curd Maestro

  • starting price Rs 26,200
  • additional cashback up to 15%
  • easy EMIs starting as low as Rs 990
  • zero down payment option

Digi-Touch Cool 5-in-1 Single Door;

  • special price of Rs 16,700 with an additional cashback of up to 10%
  • easy finance offers such as zero down payment
  • EMI starting at INR 990

