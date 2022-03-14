Left Menu

Reliance to buy assets of battery firm Lithium Werks for USD 61 mn

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 19:51 IST
Reliance to buy assets of battery firm Lithium Werks for USD 61 mn
  • Country:
  • India

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday announced acquisition of assets of cobalt-free lithium battery technology company Lithium Werks for USD 61 million, as it builds technology and material wherewithal for its new energy foray.

''Reliance New Energy Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, has today signed definitive agreements to acquire substantially all of the assets of Lithium Werks BV for a total transaction value of USD 61 million including funding for future growth,'' the company said in a statement.

The assets include the entire patent portfolio of Lithium Werks, manufacturing facility in China, key business contracts and hiring of existing employees as a going concern.

Incorporated in 2017, Lithium Werks is a cobalt-free lithium battery technology and manufacturing company, with operations in the US, Europe and China and customers worldwide.

Its batteries are used in industrial, medical, marine, energy storage, commercial transportation and other highly demanding applications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022