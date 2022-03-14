Left Menu

ISRO conducts ground testing of solid booster stage for SSLV

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-03-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 21:34 IST
ISRO conducts ground testing of solid booster stage for SSLV
  • Country:
  • India

The ground testing of the newly-developed solid booster stage (SS1) for the new launch vehicle of ISRO -- Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) -- was carried out on Monday at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

All the propulsion parameters during the test are found satisfactory and closely matching with the predictions, the Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO said in a statement.

SS1 motor is a three-segmented solid propulsion stage incorporating many new technologies and innovative processes that includes bond-free joint between the segments, high-power electro mechanical actuator with digital control electronics, optimised ignitor and simultaneous propellant casting of all segments, which have been successfully validated in the ground test, according to ISRO.

''The successful test of solid booster stage has given sufficient confidence to proceed with the first developmental flight of SSLV (SSLV-D1) which is scheduled in May 2022. The remaining stages of SSLV -- SS2 & SS3 stages -- have successfully undergone necessary ground tests and are ready for integration,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022