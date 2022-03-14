Apple supplier Foxconn in talks to build factory in Saudi Arabia - WSJ

Foxconn Technology Group is in talks with Saudi Arabia about jointly building a $9 billion facility that could make microchips, electric-vehicle components and other electronics, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Foxconn, which is a supplier to Apple Inc, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

