Left Menu

Android 12 for Sony Xperia 10 II, 10 III coming soon

Sony is shifting the focus for the Android 12 update to its mid-range phones, after the Sony Xperia 5 III and Xperia 1 III.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 14-03-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 22:48 IST
Android 12 for Sony Xperia 10 II, 10 III coming soon
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Sony is shifting the focus for the Android 12 update to its mid-range phones, after the Sony Xperia 5 III and Xperia 1 III. As per GSM Arena, the latest Google OS will hit the Xperia 10 II and 10 III "very soon".

Earlier this month, Sony pushed a stable Android 12 update to its Xperia 5 II flagship from 2020, so it might arrive for the mid-range ones in March as well. There is no word on the Xperia 10 III Lite yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022