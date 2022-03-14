S.Africa regulator refers Meta to tribunal over dominance
South Africa's Competition Commission on Monday said it had referred Facebook owner Meta Platforms to a tribunal for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the market.
In a statement, the regulator accused Meta of "abusing its dominance by engaging in exclusionary conduct geared at preventing competitors or potential competitors from entering into, participating, and expanding in a market".
