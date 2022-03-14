Left Menu

S.Africa regulator refers Meta to tribunal over dominance

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 14-03-2022 23:09 IST
South Africa's Competition Commission on Monday said it had referred Facebook owner Meta Platforms to a tribunal for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the market.

In a statement, the regulator accused Meta of "abusing its dominance by engaging in exclusionary conduct geared at preventing competitors or potential competitors from entering into, participating, and expanding in a market".

