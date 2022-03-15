World Bank approves $200 mln in additional funding for Ukraine

The World Bank on Monday announced it was making available nearly $200 million in additional and reprogrammed financing to bolster Ukraine's social services for vulnerable people, on top of $723 million approved last week.

The financing is part of a $3 billion package of support that the World Bank previously announced it is preparing for Ukraine over the coming months.

