Left Menu

World Bank approves $200 mln in additional funding for Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 00:00 IST
World Bank approves $200 mln in additional funding for Ukraine
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

The World Bank on Monday announced it was making available nearly $200 million in additional and reprogrammed financing to bolster Ukraine's social services for vulnerable people, on top of $723 million approved last week.

The financing is part of a $3 billion package of support that the World Bank previously announced it is preparing for Ukraine over the coming months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
3
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
4
SC issues notice to Centre over homeopathic immune booster guidelines

SC issues notice to Centre over homeopathic immune booster guidelines

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022