Sullivan raised concerns over China's support for Russia in Rome meeting -State Dept
A U.S. delegation led by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan "raised directly and very clearly" concerns over China's support for Russia during a meeting with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.
Backing Russia in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine would have implications for China's relationships around the world, including with U.S. allies and partners in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region, Price said at a regular press briefing.
