Anti-war protester interrupts main Russian news show

A anti-war protester interrupted the main news programme on Russia's Channel One with a banner that called on viewers to "not believe the propaganda" and "stop the war" in Ukraine.

The channel, which describes the Russian invasion as a "special operation" to "denazify" Ukraine, said it was undertaking an internal review into the incident, the Tass news agency reported. (Writing by Conor Humphries, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

