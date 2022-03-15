Anti-war protester interrupts main Russian news show
Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 00:59 IST
A anti-war protester interrupted the main news programme on Russia's Channel One with a banner that called on viewers to "not believe the propaganda" and "stop the war" in Ukraine.
The channel, which describes the Russian invasion as a "special operation" to "denazify" Ukraine, said it was undertaking an internal review into the incident, the Tass news agency reported. (Writing by Conor Humphries, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
