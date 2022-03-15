Left Menu

Anti-war protester interrupts main Russian news show

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 00:59 IST
A anti-war protester interrupted the main news programme on Russia's Channel One with a banner that called on viewers to "not believe the propaganda" and "stop the war" in Ukraine.

The channel, which describes the Russian invasion as a "special operation" to "denazify" Ukraine, said it was undertaking an internal review into the incident, the Tass news agency reported. (Writing by Conor Humphries, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

