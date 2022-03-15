Left Menu

Israel says its government websites were hit by cyber attack

Israel said its government websites were hit by a cyber attack on Monday but that service had since been restored. The Communications Ministry described it as a "broad cyber attack." It did not accuse any group of carrying it out. The government services and information website later tweeted that the attack had blocked access to "a number of websites, including government sites" but that full service had been restored.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-03-2022 01:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 01:59 IST
The government services and information website later tweeted that the attack had blocked access to "a number of websites, including government sites" but that full service had been restored. The Israel National Cyber Directorate, which oversees cyber defenses, in a report published last year said it had witnessed "a dramatic increase" in the scale and quality of cyber-attacks worldwide and in Israel.

In some cases officials have pointed a finger at Iran or Iranian-backed groups.

