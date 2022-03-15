Google doubles cell limit in Sheets; Calendar now surfaces additional statuses in Chat

Google has increased the cell limit in Sheets from up to five million cells to up to ten million cells to give users the ability to work with their data on a much greater scale.

"Over the course of the last four years, we've been steadily increasing the cell limit in Google Sheets: from 2 million to 5 million in 2019 and now to 10 million. We hope this and future increases give users the ability to work with their data on a much greater scale in Google Sheets," Google said on Monday.

The increased limit in Google Sheets is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. The increased limit applies to new, existing, and imported files.

Meanwhile, Google Chat users can now see additional Calendar statuses like "In a meeting" or "In focus time" in addition to 'out of office'. Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers will see the new Google Calendar statuses on the web as well as mobile. They will not be available to Google Workspace Individual users or users with personal Google accounts.

Google says this will make it easier for your colleagues to identify appropriate times to message you. For more details, head over to the Workspace Updates Blog.