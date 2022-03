CMC Markets Plc:

* COMMENCEMENT OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

* FURTHER TO ITS ANNOUNCEMENT ON 2 MARCH 2022, CMC ANNOUNCES THAT IT WILL LAUNCH ITS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO £30 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

